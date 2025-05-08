Prega News, Swiggy satisfy pregnancy cravings in new ad

New Delhi: Prega News has partnered with Swiggy to launch "Preggy", a campaign featuring a 'Prega News Cravings Menu' this Mother's Day.

The collaboration focuses on one of pregnancy's most distinctive experiences, ‘food cravings,’ by curating a menu of sweet, sour, spicy, and combined dishes that cater to expecting mothers' desires.

As per a study conducted in India, over 75% of expecting mothers experience significant food cravings, particularly during the first and second trimesters, said Prega News in a statement.

The menu is available exclusively on the Swiggy app. ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations and Choko La partnered with Swiggy to create these menus.

"Prega News believes in celebrating every aspect of motherhood, including the quirky and often unpredictable food cravings that come with pregnancy," said Joy Chatterjee, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing Head, Consumer Business Unit, Mankind Pharma. "By partnering with Swiggy, we're acknowledging these cravings in a practical, supportive way while creating a meaningful connection with expecting mothers. This Mother's Day initiative perfectly aligns with our brand philosophy of being present throughout a woman's pregnancy journey."

Mayur Hola, Vice-President and Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, "Cravings aren’t just about food - they’re emotional, personal and often a little quirky, especially during the times of pregnancy. Our collaboration with Prega News for the ‘Preggy Campaign’ brings this insight to life in a deliciously meaningful way. With the Prega News Cravings Menu, we’re making it possible for partners, friends, and families to order the food that expecting mothers are craving for, and get it delivered to their doorstep, via the Swiggy app. It’s our way of delivering comfort, joy, and a little extra love this Mother’s Day."

"At Swiggy, we’re constantly looking for ways to make everyday moments special by offering thoughtful convenience and pregnancy cravings are definitely one of them,” said Arjun Choudary, Vice-President – Growth Marketing, Swiggy. “Cravings during pregnancy are unpredictable and deeply personal. Through the 'Preggy' campaign, we’ve collaborated with Prega News and our select restaurant partners to create a curated menu that speaks to these unique needs. This campaign is a great example of how marketing, product, and partnerships can come together to create real value,” he added.

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by FCB Kinnect.

The ad film, part of the "Preggy" campaign, showcases a young mother-to-be experiencing an unusual food craving, which her partner fulfils by ordering from Swiggy.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, said, "The best ideas come from simple human truths, and few are as universal and emotional as pregnancy cravings. We’re proud to have brought together this beautiful confluence of Prega News’s purpose and Swiggy’s practicality, into a genuinely memorable brand experience."

Nishant Pratap, Group ECD South, FCB Kinnect, added, “Our intention, from the very beginning, was to celebrate mums-to-be. With an idea that isn’t just their cheerleader but one that actually delivers joy. That was it. We jumped up and thought, ‘Why not literally do exactly that?’ That’s how Preggy was born. As any Mum (and Dad) can testify, cravings have no rhyme or reason and no sense of timing. So we decided to do something about it. To work on the brand Prega News is very special to us. To then have Prega News collaborate with Swiggy. What more can one ask for?”

The 'Prega News Cravings Menu' will be available on the Swiggy app in cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Watch the campaign video: