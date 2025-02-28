Pratibha Ranta dances to the "Rangeela Re" beat in Crocs' new Holi music video

New Delhi: This Holi, Crocs, the footwear brand, will embrace the spirit of the festival with ‘Your Crocs, Your Rang’ campaign, celebrating movement, music, and vibrant colors.

At its core is a dance film set to the iconic ‘Rangeela Re' track, blending nostalgia with a modern take on Holi.

Featuring Pratibha Ranta, the campaign reimagines the cult-favorite song, blending its timeless charm with the festival's lively chaos.

The film is in a music video-style format, exploding with vivid colors, candid moments, and the unbridled joy of the festival. The campaign captures the perfect balance of tradition and contemporary energy, celebrating the essence of Holi in a bold, unfiltered way.

Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said, "Self-expression and individuality are the foundation of Crocs, and this campaign taps into that through the colorful energy of Holi. ‘Your Crocs, Your Rang’ encourages people to make this celebration their own, and our newly launched Holi-themed Jibbitz™—paired with vibrant Classic Clogs—are the perfect way to do so. With symbols like 'Rang Barse,' 'Happy Holi,' and colorful palms, these Jibbitz™ let everyone bring their unique festive spirit and personal style to life."

Akshat Gupt, Director, CCO & Co-Founder, Kulfi Collective, said, "Holi brings a wave of nostalgia and unfiltered fun, and we wanted to capture that in a way that felt fresh and true to Crocs’ spirit. From the music to the movement, every element is designed to reflect the masti and spirit of the festival. And with their bold colors and effortless versatility, Crocs fits right into this playful celebration. It was especially fun to reimagine the iconic 'Rangeela Re' thirty years later, in a setting that perfectly matches the energy and vibes of the song!"

Highlighting the impact of music in brand storytelling, Kiran D'Cruz, SVP - Brands & Partnerships, Tips Music, said, "Rangeela redefined Bollywood music, setting an unprecedented benchmark for sound and style. Its timeless energy continues to captivate, and we’re thrilled to see this iconic track bring a vibrant new dimension to Crocs’ Holi campaign. The song’s rhythm and spirit elevate and complement the campaign’s energy. As we celebrate 30 years of this unforgettable soundtrack in 2025, it’s inspiring to see how its legacy still resonates with new generations. This collaboration is a testament to the enduring power of great music—showing that when you have the right song, it elevates the entire experience, proving that culture and iconic music never go out of style."

The campaign went live on February 27, with an integrated approach across social, digital, retail, and e-commerce channels.

The music video: