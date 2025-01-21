Prasoon Pandey makes a fresh version of “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee” for Centerfruit

New Delhi: Centerfruit, from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, has launched a fresh version of the campaign “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee”. Breaking new ground in communication, the campaign focuses on the brand’s core promise – a taste of fruity flavour that leaves consumers craving for more.

The campaign introduces a new TVC, directed by director Prasoon Pandey, showcasing Centerfruit’s unique ability to delight consumers with its distinctive taste.

The tagline “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee” encapsulates the irresistible and playful experience that Centerfruit delivers with every bite.

In this brand-new execution for “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee”, the focus is all about the irresistible taste of Centerfruit, with a stranded city lady’s need to reach the airport quickly (while being on a bullock cart!) causes the bullock cart driver to think creatively and use his own craving for Centerfruit to find a hilarious solution to this problem.

Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India, said “‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee’ is more than a tagline; it’s an expression that captures the essence of Centerfruit’s promise of irresistible taste. With this campaign, we’re bringing the focus on our signature product functionality and taste, delivering a fun and irresistible experience that leaves consumers coming back for more. It’s a true reflection of our dedication to turning every bite into a burst of joy.”

The ad: