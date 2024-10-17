Police launches global positioning "Audacity Wanted" with brand ambassador KL Rahul

New Delhi: Makani Creatives has partnered with global lifestyle brand, Police, to craft a campaign that announces the brand’s two-year partnership with Indian cricket star, KL Rahul. The sports legend will represent the brand across India and the Middle East.

The campaign not only marks the beginning of Police’s partnership with KL Rahul but also the launch of the brand’s global positioning, "Audacity Wanted," adapted for the local market.

The campaign celebrates modern masculinity and its various features, such as individuality, authenticity, and the courage to embrace all facets of life. It will feature KL Rahul across various assets offering a fresh, localised take on the brand's "Audacity Wanted", concept.

Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer, Makani Creatives, said, “The core of Audacity Wanted—being your authentic self—resonates deeply with both the brand Police and KL Rahul. We felt it was important to interpret this concept in a way that connects with Indian audiences. The campaign draws inspiration from India’s celebrity culture, where cricketers are idolised. And hence the core of the Audacity Wanted India campaign: to be like Rahul, you need to be like you.”

KL Rahul said, "Being appointed as the brand ambassador for Police is an exciting opportunity. I’m thrilled to join forces with a brand that champions authenticity and inspires everyone to express themselves fearlessly. The police represent innovation and boldness, qualities I deeply connect with. Together, we aspire to encourage people to embrace their uniqueness and make a statement in every aspect of life.”

The campaign film: