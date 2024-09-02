PokerStars and Randeep Hooda urges to“Play with the OGs”

Delhi: PokerStars, an online poker platform, has joined forces with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda for its latest campaign, Play with the OGs.

The Play with the OGs campaign highlights the strategy, skill, and thrill of poker, showcasing PokerStars as the ultimate gaming destination for those who aspire to master the game. Hooda leads the campaign, which features three ad films. The films focus on what it means to be a true OG (original gangster) in the world of poker.

In addition to starring Hooda, the campaign also features four real-world poker pros in a series of short films. These poker pros, including Kanchan Sharma from Agra, Neel Joshi from Pune, Goonjan Mall from Bengaluru, and Siddharth Karia from Ahmedabad, share their stories illustrating the challenges and triumphs in a poker journey, inspiring everyone to take their poker skills to the next level.

Speaking about the campaign, the company said, “We are excited to partner with Randeep Hooda for our Play with the OGs campaign. Randeep’s presence brings authenticity, confidence, and cool-headedness that perfectly aligns with the spirit of poker. Through this campaign, we aim to further solidify PokerStars’ position as the premier platform for players who are passionate about the game while reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the skill-gaming experience. We are confident this campaign will resonate with both seasoned players and newcomers, creating a significant impact in the world of online poker.”

Speaking on the association, Hooda said, “It’s truly an exhilarating experience to partner with PokerStars for the Play with the OGs campaign. Poker has always intrigued me as a game of skill, patience, and strategy, and I’m thrilled to be part of a campaign that celebrates these qualities. The tagline ‘Play with the OGs’ resonates with me deeply, and I’m excited to be part of this journey, which brings the excitement and authenticity of poker to players across India. It’s incredible to see how PokerStars is redefining the poker experience while promoting skillful and responsible gaming."