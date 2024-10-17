Pocket52 positions itself as top choice of poker enthusiasts in new ad

New Delhi: Pocket52, an Indian online poker brand owned by Gameskraft, announced the launch of its new brand campaign titled, ‘Vibe Crazy Hai’. With this campaign, Pocket52 seeks to enhance brand recognition and solidify its place as a top choice for poker enthusiasts.

The campaign focuses on bringing back the fun of playing poker and delivering an exciting, immersive, and innovative gameplay experience. The campaign spotlights Pocket52’s upgraded gameplay, featuring immersive new game table themes like Beach Shack, Secret Den, Godfather Action, and Vintage Texas, designed to elevate the playing experience.

The campaign is a series of three Digital Video Commercials (DVCs), where the films show how the real emotions and excitement of live poker can be attained via features like customisable themes, throwables and emojis.

The campaign primarily targets both seasoned and new poker players in the skilled online games segment, while also reaching out to a broader audience of gaming enthusiasts, poker lovers, and fans of skill-based games.

Nitesh Salvi, Vice President- Business, Pocket52, said, “With the launch of the 'Vibe Crazy Hai' campaign, Pocket52 is enhancing the online poker experience with new features like throwables, emojis, and customizable themes to boost player interaction. We aim to deliver a seamless, secure, and enjoyable platform for both experienced poker players and gaming enthusiasts in India. As we keep improving, our goal is to create a world-class poker experience that players can rely on.”

The campaign film: