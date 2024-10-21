PNB Housing releases an ad film to highlight its new brand message ‘PAKKA!’

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance, an Indian housing finance company, has introduced a new brand message - ‘PAKKA!’. This new brand positioning aims to connect emotionally with its customers and highlight its commitment to delivering on promises with the assurance: “Ghar ki baat pakki, jab support ho pakka!”

PNB Housing’s latest ad film presents a story about home, family, and trust during the festive season. The ad portrays a grandmother explaining the significance of Diwali, homecoming and celebrations to her grandson. Inspired by the story, the family members express their wish to celebrate Diwali in their own home this year. A PNB Housing executive assures them of timely home loan processing and disbursement.

Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, said, “This Diwali, we are not just talking about homes—we are celebrating the journey that leads to homeownership. Diwali is a time that reminds us of the promises we make, and, at PNB Housing, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every family experiences the joy of owning their home. Our campaign film, rooted in trust and reliability, perfectly reflects how we deliver on our ‘Pakka’ promise. At PNB Housing, we believe that a home is more than just a place—it's where the heart truly belongs.”

The campaign film: