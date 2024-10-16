Plum unveils new tagline in latest campaign "We have chemistry"

New Delhi: Plum, the vegan beauty brand, unveiled its new tagline.

The tagline aims to celebrate the power of science and the magic of skincare rituals, all while emphasising the special relationship between Plum and its consumers.

Along with the new tagline, the brand has launched a campaign, which illustrates the science behind each Plum product.

The campaign underscores Plum's philosophy of ‘be good’ and highlights the blend of research-backed formulations and consumer trust.

It highlights that skincare transcends the physical act of applying products and encompasses the emotional connections cultivated along the way. The narrative encourages consumers to embrace rituals that accompany their skincare journeys, affirming that every routine is a moment to celebrate and a chance to connect with oneself and with the things one loves.

Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO at Plum, shared, “When I’m asked what Plum “stands for” in a crowded market, I believe a more relevant question is: “What does Plum mean to its users, the Plumsters?” After hundreds of hours of engaging conversations, soul-searching, and whiteboard sessions, we’ve come to realize that Plum is about chemistry – not just of the laboratory kind, but one that’s between us and Plumsters. We provide the science, but Plumsters keep the faith. Together, we share a bond that’s incredibly special.”

The campaign film: