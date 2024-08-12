Pilgrim & Rashmika Mandanna believe 'The Secret Is In The Mix'

Delhi: Pilgrim has announced the appointment of the Pan India actor, Rashmika Mandanna, as the new brand ambassador for its hair care range.

The campaign portrays Mandanna leading a crowd of women, aimed at symbolising herd mentality towards viral trends and new ingredients. The brand believes that while chasing trends is common, the real magic lies in the careful blending of ingredients, the concept captured in Pilgrim’s new tagline: "The Secret Is In The Mix.”

Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "As Pilgrim continues to grow and take its next big leap, Rashmika is the perfect person to represent the spirit of our brand and lead us into this new era. This partnership is a significant milestone as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional solutions to our dynamic consumers, and we look forward to scaling new heights together. Our hair care range has received tremendous love, with products like the Hair Growth Serum and Patuá & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo becoming game-changers in the market. Today's young

audience is always searching for innovative solutions for healthy and silky hair, and Rashmika embodies this quest perfectly. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Pilgrim family.”

Commenting on the association, Mandanna said, “I've always believed that haircare goes beyond just using the right ingredients—it's about how they're brought together. This campaign is truly special because it highlights that while trends come and go, the real magic lies in how ingredients are expertly combined to deliver results. Pilgrim’s haircare products masterfully blend natural and active ingredients, making them truly transformative. I look forward to a great association with Pilgrim and can't wait to share these remarkable hair care secrets with everyone."