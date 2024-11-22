Pidilite’s Roff infuses humour in ad to showcase the strength of ‘Magar Ki Jakad’

New Delhi: Pidilite Industries, the makers of Fevicol, unveiled a new ad campaign for Roff – its tile and stone adhesive brand.

The campaign underscores the critical role of using reliable and high-quality tile adhesives in homes to withstand unexpected shocks and breakages and maintain the durability of interiors.

Salil Dalal, Chief Business Officer, Construction Chemicals, Pidilite Industries, said, “We wanted to creatively convey the importance of using trusted and specialised products like Roff Tile and Stone Adhesives instead of traditional cement for long-term, stress-free living. The TVC humorously emphasises how Roff Tile Adhesives are designed to provide homeowners with peace of mind. Pidilite’s Roff offers a wide range of innovative and easy-to-use solutions for tile and stone fixing.”

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor, Ogilvy, said, “Roff continues to build on its humorous style of conveying that tiles stuck with Roff do not come off even if it faces high impact, which can make tiles stuck with ordinary adhesives or cement fall off. This TVC, directed by Prasoon Pandey from Corcoise Films, has an engaging and entertaining style typical of Pidilite advertising. I am sure the viewers will enjoy this communication and be persuaded to change the way tiles are fixed.”

The campaign is live across all the platforms, including television, digital, OTT and cinema.

The ad film: