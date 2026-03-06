PhonePe explains expert guidance through traditional akhada and nukkad natak

New Delhi: Ogilvy India has crafted a campaign for PhonePe’s Mutual Funds business, highlighting efforts to make investing more accessible and understandable for a growing demographic of digital-first users. PhonePe provides support through its expert team and proprietary CRISP scorecard, which analyses and recommends funds, helping even first-time investors navigate their financial decisions. The platform has also introduced the Daily Mutual Funds SIP, allowing investors to start with as little as Rs 10 a day.

The first film is set in a traditional akhada (wrestling arena), where a victorious wrestler, after receiving his prize, is advised to invest wisely. He replies, “Meri Team Hai Na” (I have my team, don’t I?), prompting the advisor to imagine a chaotic stock exchange floor filled with wrestlers attempting to manage finances. The comic scenario ends when it is revealed that the wrestler refers to PhonePe’s expert financial team, not his wrestling entourage.

In a second film, the setting shifts to a nukkad natak (street play), where a performer is similarly advised on prudent investment. He offers the same line, and the advisor imagines the troupe struggling with financial decisions. The reveal confirms that the dependable support comes from PhonePe’s dedicated financial experts.

Both films contrast the familiar concept of community “teams” with PhonePe’s expert-backed team, reinforcing the message that investors have professional guidance to navigate mutual fund investments.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “In India, we grow up believing that when you have a good team behind you, you’re never alone. That cultural truth shaped this campaign. ‘Meri Team Hai Na’ is a line we’ve all used, and we brought that reassurance into the world of investing with humour and exaggeration to show that PhonePe’s expert team has your back. Abhinav Pratiman from Earlyman Films brought the idea to life beautifully, blending cultural nuance and cinematic flair to make investing feel far less daunting and far more approachable.”

Two additional short films extend the narrative to illustrate the Daily Mutual Funds SIP feature. In the akhada, the team leader guides his squad through rigorous exercises, linking disciplined physical training to daily investment contributions. In the folklore-inspired setting, performers wear bear and bull masks to symbolise market fluctuations, underlining that consistency is key, regardless of market conditions.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, PhonePe, said, “With ‘Mutual Funds bhi, ab PhonePe’, we are taking a significant step towards democratizing wealth creation in India. Many new-age investors hesitate due to confusion rather than lack of ambition. By combining our proprietary CRISP methodology with simple tools like Daily Mutual Funds SIP starting at just Rs 10, we are helping users take the first step with clarity and confidence, turning complexity into clarity and enabling investors to act with peace of mind.”

Watch the campaign films:

