Philips Avent ad highlights importance of modern solutions in easing the parenting journey

New Delhi: Philips has introduced the Philips Avent connected baby monitor through a TVC featuring actors, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla which serves as an extension of the globally launched #ShareTheCare initiative.

The TVC opens with Rubina singing a lullaby to her baby. Her husband, Abhinav, enters and asks if the baby is sleeping to which she responds that the baby only sleeps when she sings. Abhinav reassures her, mentioning the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor, which ensures she can always be with their baby.



The campaign film aims to resonate with parents nationwide, delving into the essence of motherhood while also highlighting the monitor’s features such as high-definition video streaming, night vision capabilities, real-time audio monitoring and two-way communication.

Commenting on the TVC, Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region, said, "The journey of parenthood is an extraordinary experience that comprises many ups and downs. Recognising that it takes a village to raise a child, Philips Avent is dedicated to offering solutions that provide comprehensive support for babies while empowering mothers to prioritise themselves. Our campaign film authentically depicts the daily experiences of many new mothers, showcasing tender moments of connection and the challenges they face. By highlighting real-life scenarios, we emphasise the importance of modern solutions in easing the parenting journey, making a positive impact on the holistic well-being of both mothers and their little ones.”

Rubina said, “As a mother, I have experienced the joy, the doubts, and the overwhelming sense of responsibility that comes with nurturing a little life. Being part of this campaign was truly touching as it beautifully mirrors the highs and lows of motherhood. And with the launch of Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor, we're not just monitoring our little ones; we're nurturing a bond that's unbreakable, even from afar.”

Abhinav said, "As a new father, I understand the importance of being present for every precious moment. The Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor allows us to stay connected with our baby, no matter where we are. It offers peace of mind by ensuring we never miss a beat in our child's development. This technology not only reassures us but also strengthens our bond with our baby, knowing we can always be there to provide comfort and care, even from a distance.".

The campaign film: