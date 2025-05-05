PharmEasy asks customers to take it easy in latest TVC

New Delhi: PharmEasy, a digital healthcare platform, has launched a new campaign marking its return to television after three years.

The campaign features the brand’s jingle, “PharmEasy, PharmEasy…Take It Easy” and aims to build awareness and adoption of PharmEasy’s diagnostic services.

Created by Independent Creative Agency, BusyPeople, led by Garima Khandelwal, the campaign showcases two dancing uncles, tapping into two personas—one obsessed with food and the other with punctuality.

These characters aim to highlight the issues consumers face: waiting to break a fast or a disrupted morning routine due to delayed sample collections.

With ‘On-Time or FREE*’, PharmEasy claims to address this customer pain point.

“We kept the tonality of the brand at the centre while working on the campaign, sharply landing the offering, keeping it relevant, relatable and entertaining," shared Khandelwal.

“This campaign is a reflection of how far we’ve come in our journey of simplifying healthcare and making it truly accessible and dependable for every Indian. Diagnostic testing is a sensitive experience - fasting is tough, but waiting shouldn’t be. Our promise is simple: you pick the time slot, we’ll be there. If we’re late, your test is on us,” said Siddharth Shah, MD and CEO, API Holdings.

Gaurav Verma, Chief Business Officer, PharmEasy (API Holdings), said, “When you are fasting and waiting for a blood test to be done, every minute feels like an hour. We built this feature from a deep understanding of that frustration. You’ve done your part—waking up early, skipping breakfast. The least we can do is show up on time. That’s our way of saying we care."

Watch the campaign videos:

Credits:

Partner Agency: BusyPeople

Founder and Creative Director: Garima Khandelwal, MadamG

Head of Business: Ruchika Khanna

Creative Lead: Prakash Kataria

Production House: Zig Zag Films

Director: Abhijeet Sudhakar

Producer: Anupama Ahluwalia