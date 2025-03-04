Pepsi drops 'Anytime Pepsi' video ad, taking a jab at Coke’s 'Half Time' campaign

New Delhi: The marketing world woke up with a jolt of caffeinated excitement this Tuesday as Pepsi reignited the legendary cola wars with a cheeky print ad, taking a playful swing at Coca-Cola's "Half Time" campaign.

But Pepsi wasn't done turning heads and twisting caps. The fizz fight escalated as PepsiCo India unleashed a video version of its "Anytime is Pepsi Time" campaign.

The video ad, crafted by Havas Creative India, features a relatable scene: two friends enjoying a sports match on TV, with a cooler full of Pepsi bottles close at hand. As they watch the action unfold, one friend remarks on how exhausted the players must be, suggesting they need a drink break. Another friend humorously retorts that they'll have to wait for "Half Time," a clear dig at Coca-Cola's recent campaign. Following this, the friends share a knowing laugh, highlighting the subtle dig at their competitor's message.

This lighthearted banter underscores Pepsi's "Anytime" message, emphasising that refreshment shouldn't be confined to specific moments like halftime but enjoyed whenever the mood strikes.

Coca-Cola rolled out the campaign "Half Time" last month across TV and digital platforms during the ICC Champions Trophy, tying the brand to high-energy sports moments. It aimed to own the adrenaline-fuelled intervals of India’s sports-obsessed culture.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer & Joint MD, Havas Creative India, said, “Pepsi has always been a brand that challenges the norm, in a cheeky way. When we looked at the passion of the fans, we saw something undeniable. The energy never dips, the excitement never pauses, so why should their refreshment? So, with the brand’s challenger mindset at the core, we decided to seize the day. Back in the 1950s, Pepsi had said, “Any weather is Pepsi weather.” Carrying that spirit forward, we conceptualised, “Any time is Pepsi time.” Because Pepsi is for every moment that matters.”

The timing couldn’t be sharper. With summer looming and Reliance’s Campa Cola shaking up the low-price segment at Rs 10 for 200 ml (compared to Coke and Pepsi’s Rs 20 for 250 ml), the big two are under pressure to flex their marketing muscle.

