Peps’ latest campaign turns sleep discomfort into a breakup conversation

New Delhi: Peps Industries has rolled out a new campaign titled “Some Breakups are Necessary”, using narrative-driven films to draw attention to the need for timely mattress upgrades.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Brand Consultant Renuka Jaypal in partnership with filmmaker duo Athreya Arabbhi and Avinash Hariharan.

The multilingual campaign speaks to a recurring consumer reality, when mattresses stop providing adequate support, it's time to move on.

The central campaign film introduces a woman who appears to be in the middle of a breakup conversation. only to reveal she is addressing her old mattress. The twist underscores frustrations with false comfort claims and subpar support, setting the tone for a series of stories that take a similarly satirical approach.

The second film, released today, builds on this idea and will be followed by another titled “Sorry, But Not Sorry” next week. Each film plays on familiar relationship scenarios, reframing them to depict the end of loyalty to worn-out or inadequate mattresses.

Characters reflect on reasons for their ‘breakups’, from feeling unsupported to discovering better comfort options. The storytelling strategy relies on humour and relatability to encourage consumers to reassess their current sleep experience.

In reinforcing the brand’s position on spring mattresses, the campaign continues to counter commonly held beliefs around coir and foam alternatives. Spring mattresses, supported by features such as the Marvellous Middle Advantage and Zero Disturbance Technology, are positioned as consistent, long-term sleep solutions designed to enhance physical well-being.

G. Shankar Ramm, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Peps Industries, said, “At Peps, we’ve always believed that sleep is personal and non-negotiable. Unfortunately, many people don’t realise how much their mattress affects their physical and mental well-being. Our new campaign reminds them, humorously and honestly, that if your mattress isn’t supporting you, it’s time to say goodbye. For Indian sleepers, Spring is still king.”

Renuka Jaypal, Brand Director, added, “We wanted to dramatise a universal frustration: staying stuck with something that no longer serves you. And that’s where we came up with this relatable messaging to the audience.”

Watch the campaign film: