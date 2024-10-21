Pepperfry releases ad film for its ‘Fashion for Home: Festive Edition’ campaign

New Delhi: Pepperfry, an Indian e-commerce furniture and home decor company, has announced the launch of its campaign, ‘Fashion for Home: Festive Edition’. The campaign showcases a new festive twist emphasising the idea that homes, like personal style, deserve to be thoughtfully “dressed up” for special occasions like Diwali.

The campaign includes an ad film that draws parallels between fashion and home decor, aiming to illustrate how both can reflect an individual’s unique style and personality. The ad features a young woman eagerly preparing her home for Diwali by selecting furniture, lighting, and festive decor, much like she would curate an outfit for a special occasion.

Through the ad film, the campaign aims to draw attention to its message: ‘Just as you dress yourself for festive celebrations, you should also "dress up" your home with style, personality, and care.’

Archana K., Lead, Brand Marketing at Pepperfry, said, “We are excited to unveil the ‘Fashion for Home: Festive Edition’ campaign, which encourages everyone to bring the same level of creativity and personal flair to home decor as they do to fashion, especially during Diwali. At Pepperfry, we believe that a well-decorated home is an essential part of any celebration, and this campaign is a reminder to make your living space just as festive and fashionable as you are this season.”

The campaign film: