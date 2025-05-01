Pepperfry and Zepto partner to deliver home essentials to humans and ghosts alike

New Delhi: Pepperfry has rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Hauntingly Fast with Zepto’, to highlight the speedy availability of Pepperfry’s home essentials on Zepto.

The film features a spooky scenario where a ghost tries to scare a woman using a table lamp, only for it to break in the chaos. Thinking fast, the woman orders a candle from Pepperfry on Zepto.

Delivered in 10 minutes, the candle becomes the ghost’s new prop to continue haunting. The ad cleverly showcases how Pepperfry’s home essentials on Zepto can arrive instantly, even in the most unexpected situations.

Archana K, Lead, Brand Marketing, Pepperfry, said, “At Pepperfry, we’ve always focused on making great design more accessible, and this partnership with Zepto is a natural extension of that commitment. In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are looking for both quality and convenience, and we’re thrilled to be delivering on both fronts. Whether it’s a planned purchase or a spontaneous requirement, our goal is to ensure that Pepperfry’s home essentials are never out of reach.”

Watch the campaign film: