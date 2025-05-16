Pedigree ropes in Kriti Sanon to spotlight wet food category

New Delhi: The pet food brand Pedigree has dropped a new campaign, featuring actor and pet parent Kriti Sanon.

This new campaign aims to champion the benefits of the wet food category. "Pet parenting in India is evolving, and as market leaders, we are confident about the readiness of pet parents to dive deeper into their pet’s nutritional needs, and our gravy range promises to fulfill that deepening demand," said Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India. "With Kriti, we’re celebrating both the emotional bond and the nutritional benefits that the PEDIGREE Gravy brings to pet homes, aiming to make it a mealtime staple.

Sanon said, “Feeding time is one of my favourite parts of the day with my pet — there’s this beautiful moment of connection and excitement. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the trust and love they show you in that moment. The PEDIGREE brand stands for making choices that reflect your love, and I’m proud to help highlight the goodness of their gravy range.”

India’s pet food market, currently valued at $0.5 billion, is expected to triple by 2035, driven by rising urban pet adoption, increasing awareness about pet health, and the shift toward packaged pet nutrition.