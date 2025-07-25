Pedigree and Whiskas films from Mars urge science-based feeding over sentiment

New Delhi: Mars Petcare has launched two new brand films under its ‘Feed Them Like Cats and Dogs’ initiative, highlighting a growing mismatch between the emotional treatment of pets as family and their biological need for species-specific nutrition.

While dogs and cats are increasingly seen as members of the family in Indian households, many continue to be fed like humans, often with home-cooked food lacking in essential nutrients.

The campaign, featuring separate films for the Pedigree® and Whiskas® brands, explores this disconnect through everyday moments between pets and their owners. In the Pedigree® film, a dog parent realises that their pet’s instincts, especially around food, are different from a human’s.

The Whiskas® film presents a quiet moment of understanding, as a cat parent comes to recognise that treating cats as family doesn’t mean feeding them the same food. The campaign has been conceptualised by BBDO India and BBDO Guerrero.

The messaging is backed by findings from a survey conducted by research agency Eval360 among Indian veterinarians. According to the study, nine in ten vets believe that pets in India are not receiving proper nutrition. Most pointed to imbalances in home-prepared diets, especially where human food is repurposed for pets. A significant proportion of vets said packaged pet food was a more reliable option for ensuring complete and precise nutrition. The survey also found that many pet parents are willing to learn but lack adequate awareness about their pets’ dietary requirements.

The data further indicates that ignoring veterinary advice and relying on homemade meals without professional guidance is a common misstep. Vets reported observable health improvements, such as better weight control, higher energy levels, and fewer digestive issues, when pets were switched to nutritionally balanced pet food.

Dr Umesh Kallahalli, Senior Veterinarian and Small Animal Consultant, Bangalore, said, “We regularly treat pets affected not by lack of care, but by habits driven by emotion rather than nutritional understanding. Pet parents today are more attentive, more involved, and more loving than ever.

However, home-cooked food, no matter how wholesome it seems, does not provide what pets truly need, unless formulated by a qualified veterinary nutritionist. We see the effects every day, fatigue, weak immunity, dull coats, and digestive issues. These are not signs of neglect; they are signs of misinformed love. That is what makes campaigns like these on feeding the right nutrition to pets by Mars an imperative for a country like India.”

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India, said, “We are seeing a generational shift in how India relates to pets. They are companions at the heart of the family, but this emotional closeness has also created blind spots especially with respect to pet nutrition. Feeding choices by pet parents in India are often guided by sentiment, not science. Our campaign is helping pet parents bring the two together and shift the narrative from emotional feeding to informed feeding. As market leaders, we believe it is our responsibility to educate pet parents on what feeding right truly means and counter the common misconceptions regarding pet nutrition.”

Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India, added, “India needs a step change in how we think about pet nutrition. Despite rising pet ownership and growing affection towards pets, over 90% of Indian pet parents still feed home-cooked food, unaware that it lacks all the essential nutrients pets need to live a healthy, happy life. It is time to shift from emotional feeding to evidence-based care. Backed by Mars 90 years of global nutritional expertise in pet care, the Pedigree® and Whiskas® brands ensure complete and balanced nutrition when fed as recommended.”

