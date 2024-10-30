PayU spotlights its role in making daily transactions seamless

New Delhi: PayU, an Indian fintech company, has launched a campaign in collaboration with Sideways Consulting. The campaign aims to creatively spotlight PayU’s role in making daily digital experiences seamless.

By showcasing everyday transactions such as paying for rides, food deliveries, and subscriptions, the campaign aims to remind users that, while they may not always see PayU, its infrastructure makes all these transactions possible.

With the tagline “PayU. You’re Welcome,” the campaign seeks to reinforce PayU’s role as the behind-the-scenes enabler of seamless transactions.

The campaign film aligns with PayU’s commitment to providing seamless, secure, and innovative solutions for businesses and consumers alike.

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said, “ PayU’s payment solutions are essential but invisible, and we wanted to play on this idea of seamlessness in a fun and relatable way. The ‘One PayU Brand Ad’ campaign brings out how people rely on PayU every day without even realising it. We wanted to capture that invisible presence PayU has in people’s lives and show it in a fresh, light-hearted manner.”

The campaign film: