Patanjali Dant Kanti launches Fresh Active Gel with Tiger Shroff & Tamannaah Bhatia

New Delhi: Patanjali Dant Kanti has launched new Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel with Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia in #FullFullFresh TVC.

The campaign ‘FullFull Fresh’ encourages a fresh and healthy lifestyle. The campaign aims to influence the youth to adopt better oral care habits and add the essence of mint’s freshness to their lives. It communicates that the gel’s mint crystals keep one ‘Full-Full Fresh’ for up to 12 hours. It also promotes the idea of maintaining the same energy level, boosting confidence, and staying active all day, when one uses Patanjali Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel with mint crystals.

Ram Bharat Ji, CMD Patanjali speaking about the campaign, said, “Patanjali Dant Kanti chose Tiger Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia as flawless fits. We are thrilled to have the two as part of the Patanjali Dant Kanti Fresh Active Gel journey; personas with youthful energy and a health-consciousness perception. Their captivating performance and smiles has breathed a ‘full-full freshness’ to the ad commercial.”