Parle’s Hide & Seek Choco Chip Cookies get playful with ‘GIF it a Go!’ campaign

New Delhi: Parle Products has launched a new campaign for its Hide & Seek Choco Chip Cookies.

Titled ‘GIF it a Go!’, the campaign introduces a fresh, youthful twist to cookie enjoyment, exploring fun, playful interactions through the world of GIFs.

With this new campaign, the brand aims to become the go-to choice for premium choco chip cookies across India.

The ‘GIF it a Go!’ campaign connects with today’s youth, encouraging them to add a touch of humour and spontaneity to their daily interactions through GIF-inspired, witty exchanges. The campaign includes five films, each bringing to life relatable, everyday moments—from library encounters to photo booths—in a way that makes Hide & Seek the perfect icebreaker.

Mayank Shah, VP of Marketing at Parle Products, said, “With ‘GIF it a Go!,’ we’re transforming Hide & Seek into more than just a cookie—it’s a playful part of everyday moments. Our goal is to strengthen Hide & Seek’s appeal among young consumers who value authenticity and shared experiences.”

Conceptualised by The Minimalist, the campaign embraced the visual language of GIFs to capture the attention of Gen Z, infusing humour and relatability into each interaction.

Sahil Vaidya, Co-Founder of The Minimalist, stated, “With ‘GIF it a Go!,’ we reimagined how a brand can inspire real connections. By blending humour with simple, visual storytelling, we crafted a campaign that resonated with Gen Z’s love for lighthearted, shareable moments, making Parle Platina Hide & Seek the perfect icebreaker.”

Through ‘GIF it a Go!,’ Parle Products strengthened Hide & Seek’s connection with young audiences, adding a playful touch to everyday moments while enhancing its reputation as India’s preferred premium chocolate chip cookie.

The TVCs:

Parle Platina Hide & Seek | Classroom | Gif it a Go

Parle Platina Hide & Seek | Gift | Gif it a Go

Parle Platina Hide & Seek | Library | Gif it a Go

Parle Platina Hide & Seek | Painting | Gif it a Go

Parle Platina Hide & Seek | Photo Booth | Gif it a Go

Campaign Credits: