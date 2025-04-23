Advertisment

0

Ad Craft

Parle urges consumers to say ‘Parle Marie’ to avoid trouble in latest TVC

The campaign highlights importance of biscuit’s full name, capturing everyday scenarios where asking for a “Marie” biscuit results in unexpected confusion

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Parle-Marie-Ad
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Parle Products has launched a new TVC for Parle Marie. The campaign highlights the importance of asking for the biscuit by its full name, ‘Parle Marie’.

The TVC captures everyday scenarios where the simple act of asking for a “Marie” biscuit results in unexpected confusion.

Mayank Shah, Vice-President, Parle Products, said, “Parle Marie has consistently earned consumer trust as a high-quality, great-tasting Marie biscuit. With this campaign, we’re taking a confident step forward to strengthen top-of-mind recall. The idea was to bring out a universal consumer insight in an engaging and humorous way,  while clearly reinforcing that when it comes to Marie, it has to be Parle Marie.”

Watch the campaign films:

advertising film campaign Parle Marie
Advertisment
 