Parle responds to Britannia’s pride month invite with social media post

New Delhi: Parle Products has responded to Britannia Industries’ Pride Month advertisement with a social media post acknowledging the gesture.

The reply comes after Britannia’s full front-page ad in The Times of India featured a rainbow-themed layout with a visible slot marked for Parle Monaco, inviting the rival brand to join a campaign focused on allyship and inclusion.

In a post shared on Instagram, Parle Monaco addressed the invitation, stating, “Dear Britannia,

Happy to help you with this initiative. We at Parle have been proudly serving India’s diversity not just for one month, but every month, everyday.”

See the post:

While the post does not indicate whether Parle will take part in a collaborative campaign, it acknowledges the sentiment behind Britannia’s call.

The response adds another layer to the ongoing conversation sparked by Britannia’s campaign, which was conceptualised by Enormous and The Humsafar Trust. The original ad had received mixed reactions, with some praising its message of inclusion and others questioning its strategic intent.