Parle Products revisits generational memories in ‘Since 1929’ confectionery campaign

New Delhi:Parle Products Conceptualised by creative agency Liqvd Asia, has released a new campaign for its confectionery portfolio titled “Parle, Since 1929”, reflecting on the brand’s presence in Indian households across generations.

The film traces Parle’s place in Indian life through different decades featuring moments of childhood mischief, classroom nostalgia, festive celebrations, and everyday routines. The confectionery appears subtly within the narrative, depicting its organic presence in people’s lives without overt placement. Using a blend of black-and-white frames and present-day visuals, the campaign highlights the brand’s continued cultural relevance.

The campaign was developed by Parle’s internal team, including Mayank Shah (VP Marketing), Kaizeen Writer (AGM Marketing), and Parag Kelshikar (Deputy Brand Manager).

Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said, “Parle Confectionery has been part of India’s growing-up years for over nine decades and this campaign is our way of saying thank you. ‘Since 1929’ is more than just a milestone; it’s a symbol of trust, joy, and timeless memories shared across generations. With this film, we’re not just revisiting the past, we're reinforcing our place in India’s present and future.”

