Parle-Products-launches-Nakli-Bhujiya

New Delhi: Parle Products has introduced Nakli Bhujiya, an addition to its Parle Chatkeens range. Targeting adventurous youth snack enthusiasts, Nakli Bhujiya reinvents the traditional Bhujiya with bold flavours. The campaign tagline, “Naam Mein Nakli, Taste Mein Asli Se Bhi Asli,” captures the taste experience Nakli Bhujiya offers.

In the new TV commercial, a tense market scene unfolds, where an unlikely hero, armed only with a gulel and a pack of Nakli Bhujiya, outsmarts a group of dacoits, showing how the simplest things can pack the biggest punch—just like Nakli Bhujiya.

Conceptualised by Rediffusion Brand Solutions, the campaign is being aired nationwide, resonating with today’s generation who are always on the lookout for something unique.

Commenting on the launch, Krishna Rao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, stated, “With Nakli Bhujiya, we are offering consumers a product that embodies bold flavors and the spirit of fun and adventure that defines today’s consumer’s needs. This innovative snack challenges the status quo, delivering a superior experience for those seeking something extraordinary. Our aim is to provide a flavorful and satisfying option that perfectly balances quality and quantity with every bite.”

Commenting on the campaign, Pramod Sharma (National Creative Director at Rediffusion), said, “The new Nakli Bhujiya commercial is a riot. The baddies versus the cops narrative is the perfect foil for the protagonist to hijack the cross-fire into a more stinging hit – just like the Nakli Bhujiya he is feasting on. Working on Parle brands is always fun. Every product is innovative. Every offering is made for the taste buds of India. The challenge is how you communicate it in an innovative way. Our thinking was clear right from the beginning and with inputs from our client Krishna Rao sir it only became bigger, funnier and more exciting. Yeh communication Naam Mein Nakli, Kaam Mein Asli Se Bhi Asli Hai!”

Nakli Bhujiya is now available in major markets across India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, with plans to expand availability nationwide.

Campaign Credits: