Parle G’s latest campaign turns back the clock on Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: Parle-G launched a campaign film that turns the clock back on Diwali celebrations and takes us to a simpler time. The 3-minute-long film was created by Thought Blurb Communications.

The film follows a grandmother who feels alienated by a changing world, and a grandson who is just learning that another world existed before his time. The grandmother lays out the joy that was Diwali, in her day making the grandson feel compelled to bring them back.

The film highlights several aspects such as the joy of working together as a family, the fading of traditions as commercialisation sets in and the brand’s message - ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’.

Mayank Shah, Vice-President, Parle Products, said. “At every point of the spectrum, Parle-G films hope to evoke a certain amount of emotion. This has been a cornerstone of our past work. This Diwali, we decided to highlight our Diwali traditions in a unique way that has so far been unexplored.”

The campaign film