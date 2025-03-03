Parker Posey dances on the tunes of Gap in new ‘Feels Like Gap’ campaign

New Delhi: Gap has launched a new campaign called Feels like Gap.

According to Gap, the campaign, starring actor Parker Posey, embodies the spirit of dancing like no one is watching.

“Feeling comfortable is the ultimate confidence,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap. “Our Spring collection with softer-than-ever essentials is designed to empower you to move freely and authentically. True style starts with feeling good in what you wear – Parker is unapologetically herself – a true Gap original who inspires others to embrace their originality.”

The collection expands on Gap’s fabrics including UltraSoft denim and VintageSoft sweats. The UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans, Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt, Organic Cotton Vintage Cropped Tee, and Relaxed Icon Denim Jacket are the key focus of the collection..

The campaign, created and documented by photographer Amy Troost, director Talia Collis, and choreographer Sadie Wilking, showcases Parker moving freely alongside a group of dancers.

The 90-second spot, set to the track “Mama’s Eyes” by pop artist Mette, tells a story through dance, sound, and styling, said Gap in a statement.

“Confidence is a feeling, a feeling that you’re free to be your best self. When I got to work for the Gap on this shoot, it reminded me of my early days being carefree and comfortable in clothes, and dancing how we wanted,” said Parker Posey. “I was inspired to see the next generation keeping that spirit alive — it was cool and optimistic.”

