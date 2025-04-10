Paragon refuses to give up in new ‘Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki’ campaign

New Delhi: Paragon has launched a new campaign ‘Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki.’

The film aims to depict the spirit of the everyday Indian who moves ahead in life with a quiet resolve, driven by the hope of a better tomorrow for their family.

The campaign traces the everyday efforts of a father striving to create a better future for his daughter.

The film was conceived and executed by Turmeriq, Paragon’s creative agency partner, with minimal dialogue and a visual-first narrative.

“This campaign is rooted in the lives of the people who have made Paragon what it is,” said Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President – Marketing and IT, Paragon Footwear. “As we mark 50 years, we wanted to honour the quiet heroes — the individuals who keep walking, day after day, with purpose and resilience. This film is a reflection of their journey and a reaffirmation of our commitment to walk alongside them.”

“We wanted to strip away distractions and focus on something rooted in the brand’s belief of determination fuelled by optimism. The story represents the unwavering spirit of the common man, walking forward every day with a smile, not for himself, but for his loved ones,” said Rahul Guha, CEO, Turmeriq.

Here’s a look at the film: