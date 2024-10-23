Paragon asks people to take a step towards happiness this Diwali

New Delhi: Paragon has launched its latest campaign, “Ek Kadam, Khushiyon Ki Ore,” to celebrate the vibrant jubilation of Diwali.

This year's festive campaign theme, "Ek Kadam, Khushiyon Ki Ore," an extension of the brand positioning “Zid Chalte Rehne ki” encapsulates profound emotions and high spirits. The campaign taps into the essence of togetherness, light, and joy that Diwali symbolises, encouraging people across the country to take a step towards happiness with Paragon.

The campaign resonates with the theme of unwavering determination and pursuing one’s passions and culminates by emphasising the significance of having Paragon as a steadfast companion on their journey, visually highlighting the brand’s new festive collection. With a focus on comfort and style, Paragon invites everyone to celebrate the festival of lights with every step brimming with new hope, warmth and festive spirit, with the brand as their ideal companion with its new festive collection.

With the creative partner Turmeriq, Paragon positions itself as a reliable companion on life's journey, emphasising the idea that even after challenging times, brighter days always lie ahead. Inspired by the spirit of Diwali, the campaign encourages individuals to embrace optimism and pursue their goals. The campaign will be featured across both digital and print platforms to reach a wider audience.



Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President of Marketing and IT at Paragon Footwear, stated, “Through this campaign; we're reinforcing Paragon's commitment to being an integral part of every Indian’s journey, wishing them and being a part of their celebrations. We at Paragon are providing a foundation for joy, comfort and style that accompanies our customers through every festival and every step of their lives.”

The campaign will be showcased across Paragon’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, allowing the audience to explore the latest offerings from Paragon’s festive collection.



The campaign: