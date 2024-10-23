Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil celebrates joyful reunion during festivities

New Delhi: Marico’s Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil has unveiled its latest TV campaign, #IssDiwaliChamakUtho. The newly launched TVC presents a new offering - the Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil with free Santoor Abhyang Glow Soap.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said, "We recognize how special homecoming is for both parents and their children, and our film beautifully captures the essence of this joyful reunion during festivities. This Diwali, we’ve introduced a festive combo offer where Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil will come with Santoor Abhyang Glow Soap , offering a complete beauty solution with shiny hair and radiant skin. The film’s message, ‘Iss Diwali Chamak Utho’, beautifully reflects the essence of the festive season, embodying our commitment to delivering innovative beauty solutions through this unique proposition.’’

The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital, and social media platforms.

The campaign film: