Parachute Advansed Jasmine backs athlete Jyothi Yarraji to #ShineBejhijak

Delhi: Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil partnered with athlete Jyothi Yarraji aiming to support her ahead of her relay at the ongoing sporting event.

Parachute Advansed Jasmine has launched the #ShineBejhijak campaign with her. This partnership celebrates Yarraji’s journey beyond her athletic achievements, highlighting her roles as a daughter, loyal friend, and passionate painter; putting her heart into every role she plays.

Speaking about the partnership, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer of Marico, said, “Parachute Advansed Jasmine wants to bring to the fore the inspiring story of Jyothi who is going to represent India at the biggest sporting stage. We celebrate her journey on the 100m track and also the multiple roles and avatars she plays as a human. She shines in all her avatars. And now she is ready to #ShineBejhijhak on the biggest stage.”

Yarraji is known to experiment with different hairstyles to underscore the role her appearance plays in her confidence levels.

“Indian women talk about beauty and hair in the same breath. When their hair looks beautiful, they feel a sense of confidence. That is the philosophy behind Parachute Advansed Jasmine’s #ShineBejhijhak. When you have beautiful shiny hair, you feel beautiful, and hence, more confident (bina kisi jhijak ke). We wanted to capture her story and the story that has gone behind the making of a high-performing athlete. This was only possible because at every hurdle she decided to be confident and shine,” Awasthi added.