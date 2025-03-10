Parachute Advansed Gold prepares for Holi with new "Sirf Nariyal Kafi Hai!" campaign

New Delhi: Marico’s Parachute Advansed Gold has launched a digital campaign, focused on the theme, "Sirf Nariyal Kafi Hai!". The campaign features a digital video commercial (DVC) and a music-led influencer activation to address Holi hair damage concerns.

The campaign starts with a digital video commercial that contrasts other Holi hair protection methods with Parachute Advansed Gold coconut hair oil.

Separately, the music video featuring influencers like Iqlipse Nova and Naina presents a Holi anthem, playing on the contrast between those who over-prepare for Holi and those who use Parachute Advansed Gold.

The campaign is a multi-platform activation that extends beyond traditional advertising across various digital touchpoints, including short-format DVC cuts and influencer reels. The Holi jingle is also streaming on YouTube.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said, "Holi is one of the most joyous and vibrant festivals in India, but for many, it also brings the worry of hair damage. For this campaign, we embraced a bold and fresh perspective, leveraging humour and high-energy storytelling on “Nariyal Kafi Hai” to craft an engaging and memorable narrative. The film creatively highlights how the nourishing care of Parachute Advansed Gold offers a simple yet effective way of protecting hair from potential damage during Holi. We aim to reinforce the importance of hair protection through the goodness of coconut, ensuring that everyone celebrates Holi without worrying about hair damage.”

Agency Credentials

Creative Agency Name: Ogilvy

Director: Devik Rathod

Production House: Boathouse Media

Influencer Marketing Agency Name: Pepper Content and 7P Digital

Watch the digital film:

Watch the music video: