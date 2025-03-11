Papaji teaches art of shak-ing in McDonald’s new "Shakashaka" campaign

New Delhi: McDonald's India - North and East has launched a new campaign, "Shakashaka," making their Shake Shake Fries a musical instrument.

The campaign centres around the story of Papaji, a "musically blessed gentleman" who discovers the potential of the Shake Shake Fries bag to produce vibrations of the cosmos.

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “At McDonald’s, we believe every meal should be more than just delicious! Our Shakashaka campaign is designed to turn dining into an interactive, fun-filled moment where great taste meets excitement. With every sprinkle, shake and bite, you become part of the flavour adventure, making each meal uniquely yours. Get ready to shake things up and make every meal a celebration of flavour, fun and excitement! Through this campaign, we are hopeful of further strengthening our leadership in offering unique and memorable dining experiences to customers.”

Papaji's revelation leads to a new type of fries called "Shakashaka," that teaches the world the art of Shak-ing, Shuk-ing, and Shik-ing, said McDonald’s in a statement.

In the campaign, Papaji says, "Fries may be French, but the sounds they produce are universal." Papaji has hosted live classes at select McDonald's locations.

Beyond entertainment, the campaign also introduced McDeal, starting at Rs 69.

Watch the campaign here: