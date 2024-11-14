Pankaj Tripathi showcases the stunning landscapes of Madhya Pradesh in new film

New Delhi: Venus Productions has joined forces with the creative agency Span Communications to produce a video campaign of five films for Madhya Pradesh (MP) Tourism.

The first of the campaign features Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador.

Keeping Tripathi’s inherent personality and sense of humour at the centre, the film showcases the best of MP under the direction of Ravi Jain, a director at Venus Productions.

The campaign was overseen by filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj.

The film was shot in around 20 days, including Gwalior, Ujjain, Orccha, Khajuraho and the jungles of Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Panna, Pench and Satpura.

The film begins with a funny twist—Pankaj Tripathi struggling to act against a green screen, showcasing the limitations of staged performances. This light-hearted setup transitions into breathtaking visuals of Madhya Pradesh's rich offerings: the architectural marvel of Khajuraho, the spiritual essence of Ujjain, and thrilling wildlife adventures, among others.

This approach, complemented by lyricist Irshaad Kamil's poignant words, composer Abhishek Arora's score, and the vocals of Divya Kumar, captures the audience's imagination.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Madhya Pradesh is a treasure for nature and history lovers. This project is special because it brings together the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Being part of this campaign feels like a journey into India's heart. Dono Stree 1 & 2 ke alawa aur 5-6 films ki shoot maine MP main shoot kar chuka hoon aur ussi dohraan maine pura MP dekha hai, Har bar yaha bilkul ghar wali feeling aati hai."

Ravi Jain, Director, said “MP Tourism is one of the top brands in the Indian advertising scene. Being an advertising director, this five–film campaign holds a special significance for me. And more so as I got the opportunity to work with the best of the best—Pankaj ji, Vishal Sir, Irshad ji and Abhishek Arora. It is a dream team and I am filled with gratitude for this project. For this particular film, we kept intact Pankaj Ji’s persona intact. The film appeals to all ages as they see the real Pankaj Tripathi who they love in his films and in real. That, along with the stunning visuals of the best of MP makes it a unique watch."

Film-maker Vishal Bharadwaj, Creative Director, mentioned, “I was delighted and thrilled to have my name associated with the beautiful state of Madhya Pradesh. We have put our hearts & minds on how best to capture the state's charm and connect with the audience. Seeing the final film, it’s clear that our collaboration brought out something truly special!"

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department and Managing Director of the Tourism Board, commented, “Madhya Pradesh Tourism is globally renowned for its scenic locations and breathtaking landscapes. Our continuous endeavour has been to present the state’s iconic destinations with a distinct identity that resonates not just across India but internationally. This new TVC, brimming with vivid visuals, colour, and life, will play a pivotal role in drawing travellers to our beautiful state.”

Narrating the creative journey, Naresh Kheterpal, Founder & CEO, Span Communications, “MP is the heart of incredible India and its destinations are the heartbeats. Our strategy was to showcase the destinations in their full glory and ask tourists to come and feel it for real. To make this invitation to tourists engaging and impactful, Pankaj Tripathi was roped in. Pankaj is a perfect choice as he has shot for his various films in MP, knows the state well and his persona creates an interesting connection with the brand. This is just a beginning. A lot more interesting stuff is waiting to be unveiled and captivate the audiences.”

Anil Jain, Founding Producer, Venus Production, stated, "Unlike MP's past metaphorical campaigns, this project captures the true essence of MP, shot directly on location. We assembled a dream team of passionate, skilled creators, all driven to bring this vision to life and honor the state’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture."