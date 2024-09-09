Page Industries urges ‘Nothing Fits Better’ than JOCKEY especially for GenZ aspirations

Delhi: Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. is launching a ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign to take forward the brand agenda for the flagship line of men’s innerwear, aimed to captivate a young and trend-conscious demographic, especially Gen Z.

The core thought behind the campaign is to bring alive the brand’s message “Jockey or Nothing” when it comes to self-expression for today’s youth. Key Jockey collections highlighted in the campaign are NYC, USA Originals, POP, and MOVE, which include briefs, boxer briefs, inner boxers, and trunks.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India, said, “Jockey’s range of men’s innerwear including the NYC, USA Originals, POP, and MOVE collections come in a variety of styles that can support activities at any part of the day, making them an essential part of a youngster’s life. Young men of today are spirited and adventurous in their attitude, they have diverse career choices, and their hobbies are also their passions. Our aim with the refreshed ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign is to capture the attention of this youth cohort, highlighting how Jockey can be the go-to brand that matches their vibrant spirit, elevates their personality, and seamlessly fits into their fleeting lifestyle.”