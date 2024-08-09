Oxemberg ropes in Rana Daggubati as new ambassador

Delhi: Oxemberg has announced actor Rana Daggubati, an Indian film actor-producer as the face of the brand.

The brand has unveiled its creative campaign featuring Daggubati, aimed at encouraging young individuals to embrace their unique style and personality. The campaign has been conceptualised by the brand’s in-house team in collaboration with D&A and Barcode agencies.

This partnership signifies a move for Oxemberg as it seeks to enhance its brand presence among the youth and work with its market position across India.

"We're extremely thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati as the face of Oxemberg," expressed Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director of Siyaram's. "Signing Rana was a natural choice. His persona goes beyond star power; he embodies the energy, style, and confidence that define the Oxemberg tribe and resonate with the youth, among whom Rana is idolised for his style and personality. We're thrilled to embark on this fashionable journey with him."

Daniel, Senior Vice-President of Oxemberg, added, "Oxemberg’s collections strike a fine balance between professional and personal styles of expression for men. With Rana Daggubati as the face of the brand, we look forward to making Oxemberg the preferred brand of the youth."

Daggubati, Actor-Producer, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am honoured to be the face of Oxemberg, one of the most trusted fashion brands in India, renowned for its high fashion, innovation, and commitment to unmatched quality. The brand's focus on comfort, confidence, and helping men express their true selves resonates deeply with me. It’s a privilege to be the face of a brand that reflects my style and values, and I look forward to an exciting journey with Oxemberg."

https://youtu.be/s6- dBdzw3Ec