Oswaal books taps into its ‘know-it-all’ behaviour and answers questions

New Delhi: Oswaal books has announced the launch of its second-year advertisement commercial under the campaign slogan "Kaisa Bhi Ho Sawaal, Sahi Jawaab Oswaal."

Oswaal books has also reaffirmed its partnership with Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, who continues as the brand ambassador for the second year of the two-year collaboration.

Naresh Jain, MD of Oswaal Books, expressed his excitement about the ongoing partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Jitendra Kumar as the face of Oswaal Books. His authentic connection with the youth and his dedication to education aligns perfectly with our mission. Through our continued collaboration, we aim to make learning an enjoyable and rewarding experience for students."