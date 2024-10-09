Organic Tattva unveils new ad with chef Vikas Khanna to promote multigrain atta

New Delhi: Organic Tattva has launched a new ad film with Chef Vikas Khanna for its Multigrain Atta product.

This film is part of the brand’s campaign #SwitchToPurity, #SwitchToOrganic and aims to promote the incorporation of wholesome grains into everyday meals.

The brand said that it is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of incorporating multigrain flour into daily meals, providing consumers with a nutritious and delicious option.

Khanna stated, “Food is an expression of love and health. With the newly released Multigrain Atta film, I hope we can sensitise people towards preparing meals that nourish our bodies and minds. Incorporating millet into our diets is crucial, as they are not only rich in nutrients but also support sustainability. Being part of this initiative brings me immense joy as these rotis are not just rich in taste but come with a promise of health too."

Rohit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Organic Tattva, added, “India is the largest producer of millets in the world, yet many urban households are moving away from these nutrient-rich foods. Our goal at Organic Tattva is to reintroduce traditional Indian grains into our diets, & focus more on millet based flours, helping families make healthier choices.”

Manisha Singh from Maximus Collab, which produced the ad film, shared her thoughts: “We are excited to collaborate with Organic Tattva and Chef Vikas Khanna to bring this important message to life. This campaign is not just about a product; it’s about a movement toward healthier living. By effectively communicating the key benefits of Multigrain Atta, we aim to empower consumers to choose wisely for their health.”



