Organic India and Sachin Tendulkar urge consumers to look beyond labels and demand authenticity

New Delhi: Organic India, by Tata Consumer Products, has launched a new campaign to reinforce Organic India as one of India’s most trusted organic brands, in collaboration with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The company said that Sachin’s determination to excellence and integrity mirrors the brand's unwavering commitment to deliver high-quality, trusted organic products. “With this natural alignment of shared values and vision, Organic India aims to deepen consumer trust, inspire brand love and reinforce its position as a pioneer in the organic foods and beverages category,” it added.

Anchored in the message ‘Sirf Naam Se Nahi, Kaam Se Organic’, the campaign is launched at a time when consumer interest in healthier eating and organic food is steadily rising. However, as more people make conscious choices, many remain uncertain about what truly defines an organic product. The market is flooded with claims, leaving consumers questioning the integrity behind the Organic label. This campaign encourages consumers to ask the right questions and educates them on identifying authentically organic products while reinforcing the rigorous quality standards Organic India products adhere to, which makes them ‘authentically organic’. By backing every claim with proof, Organic India aims to help consumers go beyond just an ‘Organic label’ and make decisions rooted in facts and not assumptions.

The campaign will be amplified through a multi-platform rollout including digital, influencer engagement, and community storytelling.

This campaign was conceptualised and developed by Creativeland Asia Advertising.

The brand film brings this message to life through everyday moments, which most consumers can relate to. With calm conviction, Sachin gently reminds consumers to look beyond just Organic labels, challenge assumptions about the authenticity of the so-called Organic products, while drawing attention to what sets Organic India apart. Organic India conducts 600+ tests on its herbs, even though claiming organic status requires much less by regulation. In addition, it sources directly from 2,000+ farmers and holds globally recognised organic certifications, ensuring unmatched purity, traceability, and long-term credibility.

Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, “While there is increasing awareness about the benefits of organic foods and beverages, there is also an increase in consumer scepticism and a lack of awareness about the authenticity of these products. With this campaign, we are urging consumers to question the authenticity of various Organic products and reinforce what truly makes a product organic. Organic India has always believed that authenticity must be earned, not claimed. Through rigorous testing, transparent sourcing, and a legacy of integrity, we aim to build lasting trust. Sachin Tendulkar’s voice brings powerful credibility to this mission, inspiring people to make choices rooted in truth, not assumptions.”

The film: