Oreo diffuses parents-child tension by staying playful

Delhi: Oreo has launched a new campaign with its philosophy, ‘Stay Playful’.

This time, the campaign tackles the scenario of how seemingly simple conversations between parents and children can unintentionally escalate into arguments. Oreo has introduced "Gibberish - Your reason to #StayPlayful!"—a way to defuse those tense moments.

The campaign’s centerpiece is an ad film, crafted by Leo Burnett, featuring a father-daughter duo. The film demonstrates how playful sounds and gestures can diffuse tension.

Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice-President- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since its launch, Oreo has always tried to build stronger connections in families through its ‘Stay Playful’ purpose. We have always believed that a playful spirit can make all the difference and this campaign perfectly embodies that spirit. By highlighting how a simple Oreo twist lick dunk can help in avoiding everyday conversations from turning into arguments. We hope to inspire parents to embrace playfulness in their interactions with their children, strengthening the special bond between the parent and the child.”

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “Oreo's always been about bringing families together with play and light hearted fun. Our campaign shows parents that even when things get tough, a little playfulness can go a long way. So the next time you and your kid are locked in a battle of wills, grab an Oreo, forget the words, and start speaking gibberish!”

In the film, viewers witness a scenario where the father and daughter find themselves at odds over a regular discourse. As the discussion begins to steer towards a potential argument, the father ingeniously introduces a twist with Oreo. The gesture breaks the tension, eliciting laughter from both parties and transforming the atmosphere into one of joy.