Oppo's Reno13 series ad inspires to “Live in the Moment”

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has teamed up with Oppo to unveil a brand film for the Reno13 Series.

‘Live in the Moment’, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina, to spotlight the true essence of the Reno Series

Rooted in the theme “Live in the Moment”, the film resonates with the Gen Z workforce, capturing the challenges of balancing a fast-paced life while emphasising the value of savouring life's fleeting joys.

The film delivers a powerful message: even amidst the hustle, it’s essential to pause, embrace spontaneity, and create lasting memories.

Whether it’s an impromptu road trip, a heartfelt late-night chat, or the quiet magic of a sunset at the beach, the Reno13 Series lets you capture these precious memories with stunning clarity.

Launched across the social media platforms of OPPO India and OTT networks, the film opens with the trio in their office, wrapping up a highly intense yet successful meeting. As they step out, a boy’s ‘Live it Abhi’ t-shirt catches their eye – igniting a spontaneous journey of unforgettable moments. From a carefree road trip to beachside football and vibrant party scenes, the AI-powered camera of the Reno13 Series captures it all, bringing to life the spirit of ‘NOW’ and celebrating the beauty of living in the moment.

Sushant Vasishta, Head of Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO India, we believe life is about enjoying every moment, big or small. Through the ‘Live in The Moment’ campaign, we celebrate the vibrant spirit of today’s youth who embrace every moment with passion, energy, and authenticity - perfectly embodied by Siddhant, Ishaan, and Vedang. The film also features our upcoming Reno13 Series, which brings flagship-level AI technology to elevate camera experience and performance, empowering users to immerse in their moments and effortlessly capture lasting memories.”

Mithila Saraf, CEO of Famous Innovations, commented, "Through this brand film, OPPO and Famous Innovations deliver a powerful message: in a world that never stops, we must find time to live fully and appreciate each moment. It’s about more than just capturing memories—it’s about celebrating what truly enriches our lives."

“The film reimagines how we connect with the world, celebrating a lifestyle as dynamic and vibrant as the generation it represents. It’s a reminder that life’s beauty lies in the unplanned moments—those spontaneous adventures and simple pleasures that make us feel alive” she shared.

The ad: