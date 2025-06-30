OPPO India's new campaign with Siddhant, Ishaan, and Pooja is all about 'Living the Aawara Life'

New Delhi: OPPO India has released its latest brand film under the ongoing ‘Live the Aawara Life’ campaign, ahead of the scheduled July 3, launch of the Reno14 Series. The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Pooja Hegde, following a teaser by Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month.

The film begins in an office, where the three characters decide to leave their daily routines behind and go on a spontaneous road trip to the mountains. Their journey explores friendship, old memories, and new beginnings, with a reimagined version of the song ‘Aawara Hoon’ playing in the background.

The Reno14 Series appears throughout the film, depicting its usage to record the group’s travel experiences. The device is shown capturing images and videos in various scenarios.

The campaign is currently running across digital platforms, cinema screens, and OTT channels. According to OPPO, the Reno14 Series includes features such as a 50MP AI camera, 3.5x Telephoto Portrait lens, 4K 60fps HDR video, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, and AI-based editing tools including AI Editor 2.0, AI Perfect Face, and AI Recompose.

Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing at OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we are driven by the spirit of now, of turning everyday moments into unforgettable stories. With over 130 million Reno users globally, our goal has always been to empower creativity and live fully in the present. ‘Live the Aawara Life’ builds on this spirit, celebrating the joy of exploration and spontaneity that resonates with today’s generation. Ishaan, Siddhant and Pooja embody the soul of the Reno14 Series, curious, bold, and always ready for the next chapter.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Being part of the Reno journey has always felt personal. The emotion of Living the Aawara Life is so real and relevant today. It reminded me how powerful it is to pause, reconnect and live something you once promised yourself."

Ishaan Khatter added: “There’s a kind of magic in leaving the script behind just hitting the road with old friends and no plan. That spirit of spontaneity resonated with me. This campaign isn’t just about capturing memories, it’s about living them fully, freely, in the moment.”

Pooja Hegde said, "There’s a beautiful honesty in the story. It’s about joy, nostalgia, and the kind of memories that stay with you. Shooting it with the Reno14 felt like we weren’t performing, we were just living it."

Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head, Delhi, Famous Innovations, stated, “The Aawara life has evolved from its older meaning to now embody the spirit of a true explorer. In today's world, if you are not a little bit 'aawara’, you are probably missing out on life's best unscripted moments! That's precisely why we are so thrilled to team up with OPPO India for their Reno14 Series to bring this to life, bringing those travellers’ mindset on board by seamlessly integrating those handy features you need right at your fingertips on the go. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to live the Aawara life and snap it forever.”

Watch the campaign film: