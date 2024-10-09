Oppo India celebrates Diwali’s diverse traditions across India in new campaign

New Delhi: Oppo India and Famous Innovations have rolled out their heartwarming festive campaign that celebrates the rich diversity of Diwali celebrations across the country.

Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign features an ad film that takes viewers on a vibrant journey through Himachal's peaceful hills, Rajasthan's golden dunes, and Goa's festive shores, all guided by the soothing voice of a narrator. Each scene captures the enduring spirit of trust woven into India's unique Diwali celebrations. From bustling cities to serene corners, the ad illustrates how trust unites every Indian, showcasing OPPO as a reliable companion known for its durability and quality.

Leaving the audience with a powerful message, the film concludes with the brand logo and the narration: "Hazaaron rang, hazaaron dhang, har ghar ek alag roop mein aati hai. Har Diwali, Vishwaas ka Deep jalaati hai" (A thousand colours, a thousand ways, Diwali lights up a lamp of trust in every home).

The campaign has been launched across social media platforms and cinemas and will also be on television at a later stage.

Talking about the ideation process, Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations, said, "We are very excited about this campaign as it is a profound departure from the typical portrayal of Diwali in our country. In our pop culture and collective memory, Diwali has become just a template of the same kind of decor, gifts and celebrations. However, Diwali in India is very diverse and all its varied nuances need to be represented equally. We are grateful to OPPO for the opportunity to explore this inclusive, vibrant and engaging idea. It reinforces OPPO's place in India as a brand that is loved and trusted in every corner of the country."

Karan Dua, Head of Brand Marketing, OPPO, conveying the core message the brand aimed to communicate through this campaign, added, "Diwali is such a cluttered communication space and we sought a position that stood out while being true to the purpose of the brand. OPPO's phones are reliable, sturdy and trustworthy, even in the most extreme situations. They enhance celebrations, rather than deterring them. This means that India can enjoy all kinds of Diwali's without worrying about their phone. Famous Innovations has brought this idea to life with the right kind of grandeur and we are looking forward to its impact."

The film: