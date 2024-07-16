Omega ropes in french rapper SDM for Paris Olympics 2024 film

Delhi: Omega, the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic and Paralympic Games since 1932, unveiled its Global advertising campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This campaign, spanning television and digital platforms, reimagines Paris as an athletic playground, celebrating the spirit of overcoming challenges and the pursuit of golden glory.

At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive collaboration with SDM, who has written and performed original lyrics for the track "Born to be a Legend." This anthem serves as the backdrop for Omega's campaign.

The campaign features a roster of athletes, each demonstrating their skills against the backdrop of Paris's landmarks: Swimming: Léon Marchand; Sprinting: Erriyon Knighton and Shericka Jackson; Golf: Céline Boutier; Decathlon: Simon Ehammer; High Jump: Gianmarco Tamberi; Table Tennis: Ma Long; Climbing: Micka Mawem; Sailing: Pete Burling and Blair Tuke; Pole Vault: Mondo Duplantis; Wheelchair Racing: Marcel Hug; Wheelchair Fencing: Bebe Vio.

The campaign is being rolled out across global television networks and digital platforms.