Oleev onboards Chitrangda Singh for latest film for Oleev Active

New Delhi: Edible oil brand, Oleev, by Modi Naturals (MNL), has released its new digital campaign featuring Chitrangda Singh.

“We believe that every kitchen deserves the best,” said Akshay Modi, MD, Modi Naturals. “Oleev Active multi-source oil is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers with smart and healthy cooking option. This association is more than just a digital campaign. It's a call to action for smart consumers who want to embrace and upgrade to a healthier way of life.”

“Why stick with the old cooking oil when everything else in your life is smart, new, and upgraded?” asked Mukesh Ghuraiya, CMO Modi Naturals. He adds “We're excited to launch our latest marketing campaign featuring the talented Chitrangda Singh, bringing to life the insight that today's consumers seek smart, upgraded choices in every aspect of their lives. Oleev edible oils are the perfect upgrade for your kitchen, promoting a healthier lifestyle.”