Oleev Kitchen by Modi Naturals launches multi-grain pasta with Chitrangda Singh

Delhi: Modi Naturals has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new pasta range under the Oleev Kitchen brand.

By tapping into the multi-grain pasta category, Oleev Kitchen aims to capture the market with healthier alternatives. The brand has roped in Bollywood Actress Chitrangda Singh for the launch campaign.

Commenting on the launch, Akshay Modi, MD at Modi Naturals, said, “Oleev Kitchen has always been committed to providing healthy and flavorful food choices." He further added, “There is a general perception among consumers, that something which is healthier or made using multi-grains would not be tasty, however through our dedicated R&D, we have successfully developed a pasta that combines the benefits of multiple grains whilst delivering the same taste and texture. We are confident that this pasta will resonate with health-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on taste.”

It is currently available on Amazon and the brand's D2C website (www.modiretail.com) under 2 SKUs – Multigrain Macaroni 400gms and Multigrain Penne 400gms. The brand also has other variants as part of their “Zero Maida” pasta portfolio such as penne, fusilli, spaghetti and macaroni.