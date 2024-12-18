Oh Ho Ho Ho! Sukhbir plays Santa for Swiggy Instamart’s Christmas gift delivery service

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has added a unique twist to Christmas with its #InstaSanta campaign.

Featuring Indian singer Sukhbir, the Bhangra King, the campaign has created a groovy Santa Claus—complete with a souped-up tractor and gifts delivered in just 10 minutes.

The campaign starts with a hilarious new ad film starring Sukhbir as InstaSanta, a desi Santa on a tractor.

Set to the beats of Sukhbir’s iconic party anthem “Oh Ho Ho Ho,” the campaign brings festive energy with a relatable Indian touch.

Mayur Hola, VP – Marketing, Swiggy, said, “This campaign is our way of reimagining festive traditions for today’s audience. We wanted to add a local touch to the global Christmas story, and who better than Sukhbir to embody the spirit of InstaSanta? We’re celebrating the joy of gifting, quick deliveries, and cultural vibrancy that resonates with our customers.”

The scene opens in Santa’s warm and bustling workshop, where he reveals a surprise: this year, he’s not the only one delivering Christmas cheer. Enter InstaSanta, played by Sukhbir, sporting a festive red jacket and cap, who brings his signature Punjabi swagger to the Christmas season. Swapping the traditional sleigh for a decked-out tractor and joined by delivery partners on bikes, InstaSanta rolls through farmlands and streets, delivering gifts and spreading joy in true desi fashion.

As Sukhbir grooves to his iconic “Oh Ho Ho Ho,” the festive vibes are impossible to ignore. From plum cakes to Secret Santa surprises, InstaSanta ensures every delivery is as entertaining as it is quick. Whether it’s kids gleefully unwrapping presents or onlookers breaking into impromptu jigs, the ad captures the true spirit of Christmas with a delightful Indian twist.

While the ad film takes centre stage, Swiggy Instamart is bringing InstaSanta to life with festive hampers filled with goodies, delivered to select customers across India.

The ad: