Ogilvy flips the script on trust with Gromor’s ‘Jinke Bharose Duniya’ Campaign

New Delhi: Coromandel International Limited, part of the Murugappa Group, is marking the 60th anniversary of its Gromor brand with a new advertising campaign developed by Ogilvy India (South).

Departing from the typical ‘trust-building’ formula, Ogilvy has developed a campaign that uses conversational and light-hearted storytelling to reflect the everyday realities of farmers, rather than relying on direct product messaging.

Titled ‘Jinke bharose duniya, Unka bharosa Gromor’, the multilingual campaign features three films, each based on the theme of hunger or food-related moments, and aims to highlight the indispensable role farmers play in feeding the nation. These narratives frame the farmer as someone who cannot afford a holiday — using the tagline Kisan Chhutti Par Hai (The farmer is on leave) to generate surprise and spark reflection.

“As a brand, Gromor has always been a partner to our nation’s farmers. And who can be a better proof of our trusted reputation, than a partner. This campaign is a tribute to the unsung heroes who never take a day off, because their farming feeds billions,” said Madhab Adhikari, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales & Marketing (Fertilisers), Coromandel International Limited.

“In a category that uses the communication codes of progress, prosperity and emotions to strike a chord with farmers – we set out to break the codes, with our idea Kisan Chhutti Par Hai and shock the viewers, into thinking that this may happen to anyone. Trust is a delicate topic and with most brands pleading to be trusted today, we decided to put our nation’s farmers on the pedestal of trust, something that the entire country would agree with,” said Tithi Ghosh, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy India (South).

The campaign is expected to roll out across traditional, digital, and social media platforms. Plans are also underway to involve farmers in content creation by inviting them to share their own stories related to farming and food security.

Watch the campaign film: