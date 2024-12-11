Ogilvy crafts campaign for Indriya Diamond Collection by Aditya Birla Jewellery

New Delhi: Ogilvy India on Tuesday unveiled a campaign conceptualised for the Indriya Diamond Collection from the house of Aditya Birla Jewellery.

The new diamond campaign embodies a timeless love affair. It explores the deep, irresistible love a woman feels for her jewellery.

The inspiration behind the campaign came from the eternal allure of diamonds and the sway they hold over the heart of a woman.

The film portrays a conversation between a woman in love with her diamonds, and the diamond and the craftsman.

It is an interaction that expresses the effect a diamond has on a woman’s heart, through beautifully evocative, poetic lines. A depiction of endless love, set in sparkling diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Entrancing her with its sparkle, enchanting her with a million shimmering facets. Compelling her to wonder how she lived without it all this while, where it has been all her life.

The campaign is also a celebration of Indriya’s craftsmanship where each Indriya diamond masterpiece is crafted with love and passion by skilled artisans.

The film showcases the intricate process of transforming raw diamonds into exquisite pieces of jewellery.

The film:

Shantiswarup Panda, CMO, Indriya, said,“The new campaign on Indriya Diamonds presents the aspect of our diamonds’ Facets and Sparkle, which make a woman fall in love with them endlessly. The campaign story is an engaging conversation between a woman and the diamonds, which at Indriya are selected, cut, polished, graded, and set to give them a sparkle that would make her heart hum, 'Dil abhi bhara nahi...'”

Tanuja Bhat & Komal Bedi Sohal, Sr ECDs & Creative Heads, Beauty & Luxury Collective, Ogilvy West, said, “A real diamond has a very unique quality - just like love, one has to wait for it for ages. Just like love, it can create sparks and sparkles that will stay with you forever. Indriya being a brand about the endless love a woman’s heart holds for jewellery, we decided to use this beautiful insight to craft the campaign. It captures the love the wearer has for the finished piece and the love the Kaarigar puts in each facet of every diamond. It is the story of two hearts beating with endless love for Indriya Diamonds.”

The campaign will be launched across multiple platforms, including connected TV, digital, and social media.

